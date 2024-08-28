Powerful storm brings down trees power lines in Milford: "It happened so fast"

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – From the sound of generators buzzing across the area, many folks in Milford are left with no power and a major cleanup after Tuesday's storms packed a punch.

Many residents are left with widespread debris scattered across their property including uprooted trees toppled on roofs.

Tree removal companies including A Maxon's Tree Service, have been slammed since Tuesday and are having difficulties keeping up.

"Just a lot of dangerous storm work. Trees on houses, over power lines, in the roads," said A Maxon's Tree Service employee Mark Pastoric.

Some residents who did not want to be on camera say they have concerns over the collapsed power lines hovering in their yard but are thankful they have minimal damage to rake up.

Kristi Stempien's house and vehicles were spared after a massive tree tipped over from the intense wind.

"It happened so fast. It didn't even catch it on any of our cameras, our ring camera, nothing. It happened so fast," said Stempien.

Still shocked, Stempien says her family is grateful no one was hurt; they still have power, and the only thing on their plate is to get this tree removed.

"This tree really created a lot of privacy for our home being on a main road so we will have to replace it with something," Stempien stated.

Meanwhile, a couple of blocks over, Steve Cardy is counting his blessings.

"It was a lucky miss. I should play the lottery I guess," he laughed.

He says he had a feeling the giant tree in his front yard would come down during a storm for years. Tuesday's high-speed winds made it happen.

"I was standing in that door there, our front door and it was just swirling around. It was twisting real bad, and then 'Boom.' It was down," Cardy said.

Miraculously, the tree missed his home. Now, he's just left with a mess, stuck without power, but he hasn't lost his optimism.

"We were just so lucky, that's all, and it could have been a lot worse," said Cardy.

Cardy says he's already made a call to have a generator installed so that the next time a storm hits this area, he won't be out of power.

As of right now, hundreds of folks are still in the dark in the Milford area.

DTE Energy says it's working around the clock to get power back up and running.