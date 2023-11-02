Train derailment in Romulus prompts road closures

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A train derailed in Romulus Thursday morning, prompting road closures in the area.

A train derailment happened in Romulus Thursday morning. Several cars derailed, prompting road closures. There were no leaks or spills.

At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, several cars derailed off the tracks near the Wick and Shook intersection.

According to Brian Tucker from CSX Transportation, a preliminary investigation shows that 15 cars derailed.

There were no spills or leaks, and there is no danger to the public.

In addition, none of the train crew members were injured during the incident.

"CSX appreciates the swift response of the local first responders. Safety is CSX's top priority as we work to develop a recovery plan and completely restore the area," according to Tucker.

Romulus first responders and the Wayne Country Emergency Management Team responded to the scene. According to Romulus Mayor Robert A. McCraight, most of the train cars were empty.

As a precaution, McCraight says they are working to transfer students from Wick Elementary School and Romulus Middle School to Romulus High School.

The students will still be dismissed at normal times and will still use their regular bus schedules at the end of the day.

The derailment has caused road closures in the surrounding area. Officials say the derailment caused closures on Shook Road between Tobine Street and Wick Road and Wick Road between Ozga and Tobine streets.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the intersection.

More information will be released as it is made available.