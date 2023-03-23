Watch CBS News
Traffic stop in Chesterfield Township leads to arrest of couple with drugs, cash & weapon

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A couple was arrested after a traffic stop in Chesterfield Township led officers to discover cash, drugs and a weapon in their possession. 

Police say the couple was arrested as a result of a traffic stop and further investigation into an operating while intoxicated incident. 

Officers seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, over $21,000 in cash and a shotgun with ammunition. 

The couple was lodged at the Macomb County Jail. 

No other information has been released.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 9:24 AM

