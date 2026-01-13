Traffic delays possible in Metro Detroit as President Trump visits

President Donald Trump is making multiple stops in the Metro Detroit area on Tuesday, a scenario that might result in traffic delays for motorists and airline passengers.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. to the Detroit Economic Club meeting at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Casino Ave., Detroit. He also is expected to take a tour at Ford's Rouge Center in Dearborn while in Michigan.

The Romulus Fire Department posted a traffic alert on social media saying that the president's arrival is expected at Detroit Metro Airport. With that, the local agency said, there could be "heavy police activity in the Detroit area and possibly at DTW airport, along with flight restrictions, including drone flight restrictions."