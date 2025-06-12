Overnight traffic crash forces closure of northbound I-75 at M-10
An overnight accident on Interstate 75 is continuing to affect Metro Detroit traffic for the morning rush.
The cause is a traffic accident that happened about 2 a.m. on northbound I-75 near M-10 (Lodge Freeway) near downtown Detroit in Wayne County.
All northbound lanes between Rosa Parks Boulevard / Exit 49 and M-10 / John C. Lodge Freeway / Exit 49 were closed and remained so at 6 a.m., according to MDOT's MI Drive site.
Michigan State Police, Second District, is investigating the crash.
CBS News Detroit will post additional information as it becomes available.