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Traffic backs up on I-696 near Exit 22, emergency vehicles in area

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Morning rush hour traffic was snarled on Friday on Interstate 696 near Exit 22 / Mound Road in Metro Detroit in the aftermath of what appeared to be an accident.

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Morning rush hour traffic was snarled on Friday on Interstate 696 near Exit 22 / Mound Road in Metro Detroit in the aftermath of what appeared to be an accident. CBS News Detroit

Emergency vehicles could be seen in the area about 6:50 a.m., with traffic backing up near the exit to Mount Road. 

There also was a crash Thursday night on I-696 near Meredith in Oakland County that resulted in significant delays for investigation and cleanup. Traffic in that area reopened about 1:16 a.m. Friday, Michigan Department of Transportation said. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

Additional details will be provided on air and online when they are available.

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