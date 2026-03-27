Traffic backs up on I-696 near Exit 22, emergency vehicles in area

Morning rush hour traffic was snarled on Friday on Interstate 696 near Exit 22 / Mound Road in Metro Detroit in the aftermath of what appeared to be an accident.

Morning rush hour traffic was snarled on Friday on Interstate 696 near Exit 22 / Mound Road in Metro Detroit in the aftermath of what appeared to be an accident. CBS News Detroit

Emergency vehicles could be seen in the area about 6:50 a.m., with traffic backing up near the exit to Mount Road.

There also was a crash Thursday night on I-696 near Meredith in Oakland County that resulted in significant delays for investigation and cleanup. Traffic in that area reopened about 1:16 a.m. Friday, Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

Additional details will be provided on air and online when they are available.