Lanes closed on I-696 in Oakland County after crash causes fuel spill

Drivers on Interstate 696 in Oakland County should expect "long" delays Thursday night after a crash involving a semi-truck caused a fuel spill.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened on westbound I-696 near Meredith. Police say the semi truck driver went through a median wall, severely damaging it. Authorities say large portions of concrete are impacting both sides of the freeway.

Michigan Department of Transportation

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-696 are closed until further notice. The freeway's westbound lanes are also closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown. It is also unknown if any injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.