Toledo Zoo celebrates 125 years with Orchid Show, other special events

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS DETROIT) - This year marks 125 years for the Toledo Zoo, and officials are celebrating with an Orchid Show and other special events.

From Feb. 7-25, visitors to the zoo will have the opportunity to see over 2,000 exotic orchid species in the ProMedica Museum of Natural History. The Orchid Show is available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Visitors can also attend workshops and classes, such as creating a mini terrarium, as well as champagne tasting, and a coffee-sampling event. On March 1, the zoo will host an Orchid Show Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where visitors can take their orchids.

Other events will be hosted throughout the year, including a 10-year celebration of the aquarium on March 29 and a 125th birthday bash on May 24-25.

For more information on the celebrations, visit the Toledo Zoo website.