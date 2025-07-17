Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler taken to hospital after fall into pool in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Water main breaks in Madison Heights; Warren shooting investigation; and other top stories
Water main breaks in Madison Heights; Warren shooting investigation; and other top stories 04:00

A toddler was taken to a hospital after falling into a pool Wednesday afternoon on French Road in Detroit. 

The accident was reported to 911 about 12:30 p.m. A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said that when firefighters arrived, family members were providing CPR on the 20-month-old boy. 

"The crew did a great job and got the child's pulse back on the way to the hospital," the report said. 

The child was taken by Detroit EMS to St. John Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Wednesday. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.