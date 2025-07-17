Toddler taken to hospital after fall into pool in Detroit

A toddler was taken to a hospital after falling into a pool Wednesday afternoon on French Road in Detroit.

The accident was reported to 911 about 12:30 p.m. A Detroit Fire Department spokesperson said that when firefighters arrived, family members were providing CPR on the 20-month-old boy.

"The crew did a great job and got the child's pulse back on the way to the hospital," the report said.

The child was taken by Detroit EMS to St. John Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition late Wednesday.