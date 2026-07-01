Tobias Harris reportedly signing with San Antonio Spurs after two seasons in Detroit
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris is reportedly signing with the San Antonio Spurs after two seasons in the Motor City.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Harris agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal, joining Victor Wembanyama and a young team. The 33-year-old played in Detroit during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, helping the team make back-to-back playoff appearances.
The Pistons ended their 2024 playoff run in the first round, but came back the following year to reach the second round and clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Spurs are coming off a loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.
Harris's first stint with the Pistons was during the 2016-2018 seasons. When he returned to Detroit in 2024, he signed a two-year deal, thus putting him back in free agency in 2026.
Harris averaged 13.3 points per game in the 2025 season, along with a 46.9% field goal percentage and a 36.8% on 3-pointers.
This comes as the Pistons reportedly sign free agent John Collins to a three-year, $51 million deal. A week ago, it was reported that the Pistons traded center-forward Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.
The team is also adding two new rookies, Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie and Virginia center-forward Ugonna Onyenso.