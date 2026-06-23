Detroit Pistons reportedly trade up to No. 17, take Stanford's Ebuka Okorie in NBA draft

In a quick motion, the Detroit Pistons reportedly traded up from No. 21 to No. 17 to take Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie in the NBA draft on Tuesday.

Okorie flipped his commitment from Harvard to join Stanford for his freshman year in the 2025 season, becoming an Associated Press All-American honorable mention, the All-ACC first team and the ACC All-Rookie team. Before Stanford, he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New Hampshire.

The 19-year-old averaged 23.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 35 minutes per game.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported that the Pistons traded with the Grizzlies, sending forward Karim López, a Mexican player who last played for the New Zealand Breakers, to Memphis.

The cluster of trades involved the Pistons, Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Charania, the Grizzlies initially traded their No. 16 pick to the Thunder to select No. 17, then traded the 17th pick again with the Pistons to drop to No. 21.

According to CBS Sports, the Pistons packaged three second-round picks to nab Okorie. Detroit currently has no picks in Wednesday's second round.