Pistons forward Tobias Harris delivers holiday cheer to Metro Detroit families

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — It was an unforgettable day for five families in Dearborn on Tuesday as they had a shopping spree at Target thanks to Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris.

It was a great way for the big man to spread holiday cheer for some well-deserving families.

"This is what it is all about," said Harris. "Just bringing them that joy and enjoying this time this morning."

Thanks to the Tobias Harris Family Foundation local families like 14-year-old Terrell Readus and his cousin, Deshon Adams, are having the Christmas they only dreamed of.

"Tobias is one of the best people because he is always there for others," said Readus. "Make sure to go watch him."

Harris launched his "Season of Smiles" event, an annual shopping spree for five preselected deserving families.

This marks Harris' first event since returning to the Pistons. Harris played in the Motor City from 2016-2018 and has since returned to the team this season after signing a two-year contract.

Harris said it's in his blood to give back and help families in need.

"It's awesome," said Harris. "This is a special place in my heart and just be able to give back and give to the communities and spend time."

Tuesday was filled with happiness and hope as the families shopped around Target, and filled their carts with anything and everything from PlayStation consoles to jackets and sweatshirts to hygiene products all while enjoying the festive experience thanks to Harris.

"Christmas is a special time because families come together and enjoy each other, so for me to be able to do this, create that type of memory and hope it inspired people in ways we can't even think, that's what it means," said Harris.

Harris said he is proud to be able to provide such a memorable moment for the five deserving families.