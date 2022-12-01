Tim Allen to perform stand-up comedy in Michigan next summer

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tim Allen will hit the stage on June 23 for a stand-up comedy show in Saginaw. The show will mark his return to the state where he first began his career in comedy.

Allen is scheduled to perform at t 8 p.m. at the Temple Theater. According to the theater, guests must be at least 18 years old to attend.

His first crack at standup comedy was in Royal Oak in 1975. He spent years building a comedy career until landing one of his more notable roles as Tim "The Toolman" Taylor in "Home Improvement," a sitcom about a family who lived in a Detroit suburb.

He has also starred in several major films, including "Toy Story," "The Santa Clause" and "Wild Hogs." He also played the lead role in "Galaxy Quest," a movie that has become a cult hit among science fiction fans. In Allen's latest flick, he reprises his role as Santa in "The Santa Clauses."

His next venture is a return to stand-up. He has two shows in January, two in March and one in May before coming to Detroit, according to his website.

Tickets for the Detroit show will go on sale Friday.