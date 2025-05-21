Detroit Tigers stay on top with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals

Spencer Torkelson had a pair of hits, walked twice and drove in a run to help the Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Wednesday for Detroit's 15th win in its past 20 games.

Brant Hurter allowed one hit in three scoreless innings in his second career start, and Chase Lee (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings to earn his first major league win as the Tigers used six pitchers in a bullpen game.

Andre Pallante (4-3) allowed three runs and four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings for his first loss at home since Sept. 10, 2024, against Cincinnati.

Willson Contreras had an RBI single to center field off Brenan Hanifee to score Victor Scott II in the sixth inning and cut Detroit's lead to 3-1.

The Tigers added two runs in the eighth on Trey Sweeney's sacrifice fly and Javier Báez's RBI single.

In the fourth, Torkelson lined a double to the right-center field warning track that bounced off the glove of Jordan Walker to score Riley Greene and expand the Tigers' lead to 2-0.

Pallante issued one-out walks to Torkelson and Greene before Colt Keith flied out to left field in the top of the sixth to end Pallante's day. Dillon Dingler stroked a single to left field off Phil Maton to put the Tigers ahead 3-0.

St. Louis lost by more than one run for the first time since falling to the New York Mets 9-3 at home on May 2.

Tigers: Open a seven-game homestand Thursday night with RHP Jack Flaherty (2-5, 2.67 ERA) facing Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (3-4, 4.06).

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (3-2, 3.77 ERA) opposes Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.14) in the opener of a three-game series Friday night.