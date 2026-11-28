The Detroit Tigers and pitcher Luis Gil have agreed to terms on a $2.3 million, one-year deal that includes as much as $2 million in bonuses.

Detroit announced the move on Friday during a busy week for the team.

The Tigers previously added two-time All-Star pitcher Kevin Gausman on a $25 million, one-year deal; finalized a $46.5 million, six-year deal with right-hander Troy Melton; and reached an agreement with infielder Ha-Seong Kim on a $5 million, one-year contract with up to $1 million in performance bonuses.

Detroit is hoping the 28-year-old Gil bounces back from injury-stunted seasons to regain the form when he was the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year with the New York Yankees.

Luis Gil #81 pitches during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York, New York. New York Yankees / Getty Images

The right-hander was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts two seasons ago. He was 5-3 over the previous two years in 20 games, including 15 starts, because of a lat strain and shoulder inflammation.

Gil can earn $2 million in performance bonuses based on starts: $150,000 each for 15 and 18 games, $200,000 apiece for 20 and 22, $250,000 for 24, $300,000 for 26, $350,000 for 28 and $400,000 for 30.

He can also earn $500,000 based on relief appearances: $50,000 each for 35 and 40, $75,000 apiece for 45 and 50, $100,000 for 55 and $150,000 for 60.

Gil, 28, was the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts. He averaged 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings while limiting hitters to a .189 average,

Kim, whose deal was also finalized Friday, can earn $250,000 each for 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances.

Right-hander Beau Brieske and shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng were designated for assignment.