Tigers-Braves game postponed until Wednesday due to rainfall

(CBS DETROIT) - The Tigers-Braves game has been pushed back another day due to the rainfall in Detroit on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the team says the game is rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. This comes after the team delayed the game to 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detroit won Monday's game 6-5 against Atlanta.

According to the rain policy, the home team is responsible for overseeing the conditions of the playing field. In the event of a game being rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader, which is when one of the two games has a specific start time, "the ticket for the originally scheduled game is valid for both games."

Last month, the Tigers postponed its game against the New York Mets due to inclement weather. The game was rescheduled as a split doubleheader the following day.

The team also has a rescheduled game against the San Francisco Giants for July 24. That game was postponed back in April due to weather.