Tick season begins in Michigan. Here's how people can protect themselves.

Spring and summer tick season is upon us in Michigan.

Dr. Jean Tsao, a professor of ecology, evolution, and behavior at Michigan State University, said the state usually sees tick season begin in late April.

"But it seems like there's some reports that the health department and my students, through active surveillance, we started seeing them earlier in April, and I think the health department may have seen some activity in March," said Tsao.

Some ticks, like the deer tick, are active year-round, and dog ticks come out during spring and summer. Tsao said not all ticks carry Lyme disease.

"We've seen some activity of the nymphal stage, which is the teenage stage of the Lyme disease vector coming out, also that's the stage that transmits most cases of Lyme disease because they are smaller and people miss them," said Tsao.

Data from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System report showed that more than 200 cases of Lyme disease have been reported in the state so far this year. Twenty-one of those cases were recently reported.

She said she recommends everyone take some basic precautions this tick season —starting with their pets.

"There are anti-tick preventives that you can get from your veterinarian for your pets," said Tsao. "You want to make sure that they actually are prescribed against ticks."

If you're going camping or hiking, you can actually spray your clothes with a tick repellent called permethrin— that'll stick to your clothes for multiple washes. You can also protect any exposed skin as well.

"You should always have an EPA-registered repellent, and that, you know, you can then spray on your hands, your legs, your face," said Tsao.

Tsao said you should also try to stick to the middle of trails and avoid brushing up against cool, moist areas— that's where ticks like to lurk.

Tsao said if you find a tick on yourself or on your clothes, don't squish it and throw it away —instead, remove it carefully with tweezers and put it in a plastic bag. If you have signs of Lyme disease, the actual tick can help doctors determine the strain.