Watch CBS News
Local News

Trio arrested after vehicle heist and chase in Harrison Township

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 8, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 8, 2023 04:02

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects were arrested on Dec. 8 after stealing a Ford Edge from Harrison Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. 

The vehicle was first spotted near Joy Boulevard and Executive Drive in Harrison Township.    

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle as it was driving on Executive Drive but the vehicle sped up. 

The driver pulled into a business on Executive Drive and two suspects, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township, and an 18-year-old man from Detroit ran away, deputies said. 

A 25-year-old woman from Detroit stayed in the vehicle and was arrested by a deputy. 

A different deputy went after one of the men on foot and was able to arrest him just north of the stopped stolen vehicle. 

Additional deputies arrived and set a perimeter to arrest the third suspect. 

A K9 and drone unit assisted with finding the suspect.     

Someone reported seeing an individual matching the description of the suspect hiding in the bushes behind a building on Irwin Street, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies found the suspect and arrested him. 

All suspects are being held at the Macomb County Jail.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 2:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.