Trio arrested after vehicle heist and chase in Harrison Township

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three suspects were arrested on Dec. 8 after stealing a Ford Edge from Harrison Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle was first spotted near Joy Boulevard and Executive Drive in Harrison Township.

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle as it was driving on Executive Drive but the vehicle sped up.

The driver pulled into a business on Executive Drive and two suspects, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township, and an 18-year-old man from Detroit ran away, deputies said.

A 25-year-old woman from Detroit stayed in the vehicle and was arrested by a deputy.

A different deputy went after one of the men on foot and was able to arrest him just north of the stopped stolen vehicle.

Additional deputies arrived and set a perimeter to arrest the third suspect.

A K9 and drone unit assisted with finding the suspect.

Someone reported seeing an individual matching the description of the suspect hiding in the bushes behind a building on Irwin Street, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found the suspect and arrested him.

All suspects are being held at the Macomb County Jail.

