Three people hurt after possible gas explosion at Ypsilanti Township facility, sheriff's office says

Three people were taken to a hospital on Wednesday after a possible gas explosion in Ypsilanti Township at a manufacturing facility.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of James L. Hart Parkway, assisting the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department. The sheriff's office says that the three people, whose names were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there are no reported fatalities, and all of the employees have been accounted for.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

DTE says its team was called to the incident.

"At DTE Energy, safety is our top priority – for our customers, employees and communities. This afternoon, our team was called to an incident in Ypsilanti Township to help make the scene safe while local authorities investigate the cause," the utility company said in a statement.