Three Ohio kids steal car after watching YouTube video, police say

Three kids in Ohio, ages 12, 11 and 8, were detained after police say they learned how to steal a car from a YouTube video and then took a vehicle.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, Newburgh Heights police received an alert about a stolen vehicle driving on Harvard Avenue and E. 54th Street. Police say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle kept going, prompting a police chase.

According to a police report, the vehicle went as fast as 80 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a home, and the three kids ran away from the vehicle. They were quickly taken into custody. Police say an investigation determined that the 11-year-old was the driver.

The kids were released to their parents pending criminal charges.