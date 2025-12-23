Watch CBS News
Crime

Three Ohio kids steal car after watching YouTube video, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Three kids in Ohio, ages 12, 11 and 8, were detained after police say they learned how to steal a car from a YouTube video and then took a vehicle.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, Newburgh Heights police received an alert about a stolen vehicle driving on Harvard Avenue and E. 54th Street. Police say officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle kept going, prompting a police chase. 

According to a police report, the vehicle went as fast as 80 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a home, and the three kids ran away from the vehicle. They were quickly taken into custody. Police say an investigation determined that the 11-year-old was the driver.

The kids were released to their parents pending criminal charges.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue