Three Guatemalan nationals accused of selling immigrants fake U.S. residency IDs

Three Guatemalan nationals have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of selling fake U.S. residency identification cards to immigrants, U.S. attorneys announced.

Norma Yanari Ayala, 34, Rigoberto Vasquez-Vasquez, 42, and Edgidio Vasquez-Mencho, 41, are charged with conspiracy to transfer false identification documents and the transfer of false identification documents, according to Timothy VerHey, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Ayala and Vasquez-Mencho were also indicted on charges of illegally reentering the U.S. Ayala, federal prosecutors said, has been removed from the U.S. on four occasions, while Vasquez-Mencho was previously removed once.

The three were arrested in Grand Rapids on Tuesday and are set to appear in court later this week.

Federal prosecutors allege that between June 2024 and June 2025, the three conspired to transfer and sell false permanent residency cards and Social Security account number cards. Authorities accuse the three of selling these cards to people who officials believe are in the U.S. illegally.

Homeland Security Investigations agents observed seven alleged instances of sales to confidential sources, according to the indictment.

"These cases are a priority. Illegal immigrants come to the United States because they know they can get phony work documents allowing them to take U.S. jobs," VerHey said in a statement. "We know whatever we can do to disrupt the fraudulent document business will help us get control of illegal immigration."

If convicted, each faces up to 15 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.