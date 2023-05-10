Thousands of pregnant women in Sudan worried about where to deliver, United Nations officials seeking help

Since April 15th, officials are reporting more than 700,000 people have been displaced by the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary group, Rapid Forces.

But that's not all. Laila Baker, United Nations Regional Director of Arab States, says the conflict has also left hospitals under attack.

"The biggest challenge is the security situation and being able to get emergency assistance. And secondly, the protection of women and girls," Baker says.

With only two functioning maternity wards left in the country's largest city of Khartoum, Baker says many expecting mothers are worried on where they will soon give birth.

"We estimate in Khartoum alone, we have 219,000 pregnant women and 24,000 of those women will need to deliver within the next three months. That is an enormous amount of women who have to deliver without the requisite healthcare facilities, clean water, electricity and some kind of transport," Baker says.

Moving forward, Baker says she is counting on folks from Cairo, where she is based, to communities in the Metro Detroit area to contribute towards helping UNFPA in providing medical care toward Sudanese women in need.

"We hope the international community will help support both financially and the United Nations physically to get that assistance to the most needy," Baker says.

