This day in history: Michigan transferred from France to England in 1763 with Treaty of Paris

(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris was signed, transferring Michigan from France to England.

Map of the British dominions in North America according to the Treaty of Paris in 1763 at the conclusion of the Seven Years War, 1772. Map by geographer Peter Bell. / Getty Images

The Treaty of Paris formally ended the Seven Years' War (also known as the French and Indian War) between England and France.

According to the United States Office of the Historian, in the terms of the treaty, France gave up all of its territories located in the North America mainland.

The British Government was looking for ways to end the war, as it had been expensive, but when they initially attempted to negotiate a settlement, French and Spanish diplomats signed the Family Compact. This treaty brought Spain into the war against Britain.

When formal negotiation began again, news of Havana being captured by the British Government had reached European officials, and Spanish King Charles III wouldn't sign anything that would give up his control of Cuba.

A French negotiator helped the three countries reach a solution.

According to historians, here's what was decided upon before signing the 1763 Treaty of Paris:

"Under Choiseul's plan, Britain would gain all French territory east of the Mississippi, while Spain would retain Cuba in exchange for handing Florida over to Great Britain. French territories west of the Mississippi would become Spanish, along with the port of New Orleans. In return for these cessions, along with territory in India, Africa, and the Mediterranean island of Minorca, France would regain the Caribbean islands that British forces had captured during the war. The British Government also promised to allow French Canadians to freely practice Catholicism and provided for French fishing rights off Newfoundland."

After negotiating, the Treat of Paris was signed on Nov. 3, 1763, and went into effect on Feb. 10, 1763 after being ratified by the British Parliament.