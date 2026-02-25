Third person charged in Metro Detroit human trafficking case, authorities say

A third person has been charged in connection with a human trafficking scheme in Southfield, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Court records show that Samuel Lee Hill, 29, of Woodhaven, was arraigned on one count of transporting female for prostitution. Bond was set at $5,000.

Samuel Lee Hill Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says Hill was arrested at a Southfield motel by the department's Fugitive Apprehension Team. His arrest comes after two other people, 30-year-old Jowuan Lawrence Shorter, of Inkster, Michigan, and 27-year-old Kylee Lynn Berry, of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, were arraigned on operating a human trafficking enterprise and accepting earnings of prostitution.

Shorter was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Shorter and Berry each received a $50,000 bond.

"Our anti-human trafficking task force was able to identity, locate and arrest this third individual involved in this trafficking case," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We will hunt down anyone involved in this modern-day scourge."

Hill is due back in court for a probable cause conference on March 5.

