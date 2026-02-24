Michigan man, Pennsylvania woman, both charged in Metro Detroit trafficking scheme

Two people have been arrested, and authorities are seeking a third person, amid an investigation into a human trafficking scheme operating in Metro Detroit.

Jowuan Lawrence Shorter, 30, of Inkster, Mich. and Kylee Lynn Berry, 27, of Connelsville, Pa., were each arraigned Monday on charges of operating a human trafficking enterprise – a 15-year felony – and accepting earnings of prostitution – a 20-year felony, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Berry was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

They are each being held on $50,000 bond after their arraignment in 46th District Court in Southfield.

"Our collective anti-human trafficking efforts continue to grow with our strong partnerships across the area," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "In this case, Southfield police were integral in their efforts, communication and teamwork. With this combined focus, people were identified and arrested on charges of human trafficking."

The arrests took place Saturday at a hotel in Southfield after a 47-year-old Detroit man contacted Southfield Police, reporting that he had been robbed by two men while at a hotel room. Authorities said the Detroit man had gone to the hotel to meet with a sex worker.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force, with the assistance of the Southfield Police Department's Tactical Crimes Suppression Unit, obtained search warrants for two rooms at the hotel. Investigators found suspected cocaine and fentanyl, along with evidence supporting human trafficking, the sheriff's office said.

Shorter and Berry were arrested at the hotel. The sheriff's office said they are seeking a third person in connection with the investigation.

The activity in Southfield is also believed to be connected to crimes in Bloomfield Township, Canton and Romulus, the sheriff's office said.

If you have been a victim of human trafficking or know of someone who is, you are encouraged to call the Oakland County Human Trafficking tip line at 248-858-0411 or your local police.