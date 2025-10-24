Thieves target vacant Hazel Park rental homes, steal $10K in appliances

Hazel Park police are investigating a string of break-ins where thieves targeted vacant homes or rental properties and made away with more than $10,000 worth of appliances.

Police say three break-ins happened between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21 in the 23000 block of Vance Avenue, the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue and the 23300 block of Hazelwood Avenue. All three homes were listed for rent.

The thieves entered the homes by force, either through a door or a window. The appliances taken in the three break-ins were washers, dryers and refrigerators. The total value of the appliances is $5,839, police said.

Two other break-ins occurred between Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, when thieves again forced entry into vacant homes on the 1100 block of East Hayes Avenue and on the 1300 block of East Harry Avenue. Police say a stove and refrigerator were stolen from the Harry home, and a new air conditioner, stove and refrigerator were taken from the Hayes property. The combined value of the appliances is $4,248.

Hazel Park police say that vacant homes and homes for rent make easy targets for thieves, and it's common to see people coming and going from these properties, so neighbors are less likely to call police because they won't suspect a crime is taking place.

Police are currently seeking any video or information that may assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Hazel Park Detective Bureau at 248-542-6161.