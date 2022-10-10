The Redford Theatre showing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of Loretta Lynn

(CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Theatre will play the 1980 biopic "Coal Miner's Daughter" this week, paying tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn.

The award-winning film, which stars Sissy Spacek, will show at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $5 and are available on the theater's website.

Academy Award nominee Sissy Spacek plays country singer Loretta Lynn in the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter. Bettmann

Lynn died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90.

Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and '70s, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Rated X" and "You're Looking at Country."

Spacek's portrayal of Lynn in the biopic won her an Academy Award.