The Redford Theatre showing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in honor of Loretta Lynn

By DeJanay Booth

(CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Theatre will play the 1980 biopic "Coal Miner's Daughter" this week, paying tribute to the late singer Loretta Lynn.

The award-winning film, which stars Sissy Spacek, will show at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are $5 and are available on the theater's website.

Sissy Spacek in Coal Miner's Daughter
Academy Award nominee Sissy Spacek plays country singer Loretta Lynn in the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter. Bettmann

Lynn died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. 

Her biggest hits came in the 1960s and '70s, including "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," "The Pill," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "Rated X" and "You're Looking at Country." 

Spacek's portrayal of Lynn in the biopic won her an Academy Award.

