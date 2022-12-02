The Red Hook to open new location in former Great Lakes Coffee Roasting space

(CBS DETROIT) - The Red Hook coffee shop is opening its fourth location in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood.

The Red Hook will open its fourth location in the former Great Lakes Coffee Company space in Detroit's Midtown. Sandi Heaselgrave

It will be located at 3965 Woodward Ave., in the former Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company space.

According to The Red Hook owner, Sandi Heaselgrave, they will open the Midtown location for Noel Night on Saturday, Dec. 3, and then close until February 2023.

In addition to this, Heaselgrave says during the closure, they will make some minor renovations to the space and hire staff.