"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" canceled at Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) - Lauryn Hill's Nov. 21 concert at the Little Caesars Arena has been canceled, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" show with the Fugees can be refunded at the point of purchase. Tickets that were purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded.

Officials did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

According to Hill's X (formerly Twitter) account, the singer canceled two shows in late October due to vocal strain.

"I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn't safe or sustainable," she said after canceling her show in Texas.

Hill's tour was announced in August.