The French Cow crepe pop-up shop takes up residence at Treat Dreams in Cass Corridor

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit business owners are coming together to give the city a taste of something sweet.

Treat Dreams and The French Cow are collaborating to make a sweet tooth lovers dreams come true.

The ice cream shop is hosting a Detroit crepe pop-up, giving Marie Wallace, owner of The French Cow, her very first taste of a brick-and-mortar experience.

"We started by doing pop-ups on Lee and it was only once a month while I had a day job," Wallace said. "And then we decided to jump in and be a full-time business in 2017, and we share mostly at Eastern Market."

Wallace immigrated from France to Detroit in 2004. You can usually find her at Eastern Market shelling out crepes, but now she's set up shop at Treat Dreams' Midtown location throughout the month of April.

You can pop by for a crepe from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, likely making this one of the sweetest collaborations between two Detroit business owners and something beneficial for both entrepreneurs.

"Ice cream just isn't as popular in the winter months as it is during the hot summer session, so I'm always look for ways to shake things up when the weather cools down," said Scott Moloney, owner of Treat Dreams

"Through this partnership with The French Cow, Treat Dreams can be a breakfast, a lunch and a dessert destination all in one."