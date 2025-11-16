2,000 Michigan families to enjoy Thanksgiving meals provided by community giveaway

A local nonprofit organization is making sure families in Detroit have everything they need for Thanksgiving.

Car after car pulled into the parking lot of the Sound Mind Sound Body Academy on Sunday for the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation's Big Turkey Giveaway.

"The motivation to come here was so that I could prepare a Thanksgiving meal and share it with someone that's deserving," Lovey Thomas, turkey recipient, said.

For the first time in years, Thomas plans to make Thanksgiving dinner for her family and neighbors.

"It's been a long time. I've been doing other things and fell on some hardships, and this makes it better," she said.

Volunteers were handing out Walmart bags full of all the trimmings to make a warm and delicious holiday meal.

"Some of these people might not know, you know, where their next meal coming from, and to be able to have a meal, a whole meal, for the holiday coming up, you know, I feel like it'll just make a world's difference, you know. And we just want to be able to, you know, be that to people," Semaj J. Morgan, CEO of the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation, said.

In 2024, the foundation gave away 1,000 turkeys. This year, they're doubling that impact with 2,000 meals.

"We have to give back to our community. We have to be able to let them know that if it doesn't work with the federal government, then you have your local community working for you," Erika Morgan, Semaj Morgan's mother, said.

The nonprofit is bringing hope to those in need.

"It's very special to see a young man like Semaj, to be able to do this for a whole community is very special to me, and I appreciate being here," Thomas said.