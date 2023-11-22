Thanksgiving Day in Detroit 2023: Here's what to know

Detroiters prepare for Thanksgiving filled with family, food, and football

Detroiters prepare for Thanksgiving filled with family, food, and football

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving Day is upon us, and here is some important information to know if you'll be in the city during the holiday, whether it is to attend the parade, watch the Lions take on the Packers or just navigate the neighborhoods amid street closures.

Road Closures

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Woodward Avenue between W. Grand Boulevard will be closed, starting at 9 a.m.

Woodward Avenue from Warren Avenue to Congress Street will be closed at noon.

In addition, Atwater, between Civic Center and Third, will be closed at 3 p.m.

Griswold, between Fort and Congress, will be closed at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, cars will be able to cross Woodward at Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River until 5 a.m.

City officials say Woodward Avenue will be closed from W. Grand Boulevard to Larned from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, the city says the following streets will be closed until the Turkey Trot is over at about 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

The southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Streets, and the northbound Lodge at W. Jefferson will close at 7 a.m. The Larned exit will be opened again once the Turkey Trot ends.

Parking

The usually metered street parking will be free throughout the city on Thanksgiving and on Friday, Nov. 24. Drivers are reminded not to block fire hydrants, crosswalks and driveways when parking on the street, or else their vehicle may be towed.

In addition, the city recommends the following garages for parking:

Ford Underground Garage: 30 E. Jefferson Avenue

Hours: Nov. 22 (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.), Nov. 23 (5 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Nov. 24 (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Nov. 25 (closed) and Nov. 26 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours: Nov. 22 (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.), Nov. 23 (5 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Nov. 24 (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Nov. 25 (closed) and Nov. 26 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Market Garage: 2727 Riopelle Street

Hours: Nov. 23 (6 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Transportation

Due to the street closures, DDOT customers will experience delays starting at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving. All buses will go to the Rosa Parks Transit Center.

These routes will be affected from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the parade:

3 Grand River

4 Woodward

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot

8 Warren

9 Jefferson

16 Dexter

23 Hamilton

31 Mack

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

The following bus routes will be affected from 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m. due to the Turkey Trot:

1 Vernor

3 Grand River

19 Fort

27 Joy

29 Linwood

In addition, the Detroit People Mover will be free from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. All stations are open except the ones at Broadway and Grand Circus Park.

America's Thanksgiving Parade

The 97th America's Thanksgiving Parade, which has been named among the best holiday parades in the country in previous years, will start at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

It will start at Kirby and Woodward and will end at Congress and Woodward.

For a map of the parade route, visit here.

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Game

The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m.

Rapper Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show, and country duo The War and Treaty will perform the national anthem.