Jack Harlow to perform at halftime during Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions announced that Jack Harlow will be the halftime performer during the 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

Harlow will perform during the game on Thursday, Nov. 23, at 12:30 p.m. ET, where the Lions will take on the Packers.

The six-time Grammy-nominated rapper is known for his hit songs, including "What's Poppin," "Industry Baby," and "First Class." The 25-year-old also won Variety's "Hitmaker of Tomorrow" award in 2021.

Just announced! @jackharlow will be the performer for our Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by @Verizon!



📰 https://t.co/oUNhlBkWe3 pic.twitter.com/vMCAMpCFfk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2023

Harlow has three studio albums. Earlier this year, he released his third album, Jackman, which critics claimed was the most mature piece of his career.

He was spotted at the Detroit Lions game on Monday, Oct. 30, against the Raiders, where he helped announce that he would be performing on Thanksgiving and took a photo with Lions legend Barry Sanders.

While Harlow will perform the halftime show, the Lions announced that country music duo The War and Treaty will perform the national anthem.

The husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter founded the group in Albion and had their major label debut album "Lover's Game" met with praise from critics after its release in March of this year.

Last year, Bebe Rexha performed at halftime during the Lions' Thanksgiving game, and in 2021, Big Sean was the halftime performer.

Harlow wasn't the only celebrity who attended the Lions' Monday night game. Taylor Lautner, Michigan native and actor best known for his roles in the "Twilight" movies, was also at the game.

For more on the latest Lions news, visit here.