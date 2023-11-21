America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit voted second most cherished holiday tradition this year

(CBS DETROIT) - The America's Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit is getting some recognition as the second most cherished Thanksgiving tradition of 2023.

According to a survey from photo book company Mixbook, the parade follows behind the 6abc Dunkin' Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Ameren's Thanks-for-Giving Parade in Missouri ranked third, followed by the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade in Maryland in the fourth spot and the Black Friday shopping at Minnesota's Mall of America as No. 5.

The 97th annual parade will feature Detroit Lions legend Lomas Browns and award-winning journalist Hugh Perkins as the grand marshals.

"Visitors are particularly drawn to the parade's signature papier-mâché heads, known as the Big Heads, which have become emblematic of the event," Mixbook said on its website. "Furthermore, the parade fosters a sense of community, drawing families from all over Michigan to line up along Woodward Avenue, celebrating gratitude and togetherness amidst the backdrop of Detroit's historic architecture."

The company said it surveyed 3,000 Americans to determine which Thanksgiving tradition they would most like to participate.

The rankings were based on historical significance, reconnection and togetherness, expression of gratitude, cultural ritual and identity, and the joy of giving.

Another Michigan tradition that received recognition is the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game (No. 52 ranking). This year, the Lions (8-2) will take on the Green Bay Packers (4-6).