Michigan duo The War and Treaty among Grammy nominees for Best New Artist
(CBS DETROIT) - The nominations have been released for the 66th Grammy Awards, and a husband-and-wife group from Michigan is among the nominees.
The War and Treaty lands two Grammy nominations
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter founded The War and Treaty in 2014 in Albion, covering the sounds of several genres, including blues, soul, gospel, country, folk and rock.
The duo released its first major-label record, "Lover's Game," in March, which was met with praise from critics.
The War and Treaty was nominated for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page."
You can catch the Michigan natives performing the national anthem at the Lions game at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
Here's who they are nominated within both categories:
2024 Grammy nominations for Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
2024 Grammy nominations for Best American Roots Song
- Blank Page
Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)
- California Sober
Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)
- Cast Iron Skillet
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
- Dear Insecurity
Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)
- The Returner
Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
For more on this year's Grammy nominations, visit here.
for more features.