Michigan duo The War and Treaty among Grammy nominees for Best New Artist

(CBS DETROIT) - The nominations have been released for the 66th Grammy Awards, and a husband-and-wife group from Michigan is among the nominees.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount of The War and Treaty perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. / Getty Images

The War and Treaty lands two Grammy nominations

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter founded The War and Treaty in 2014 in Albion, covering the sounds of several genres, including blues, soul, gospel, country, folk and rock.

The duo released its first major-label record, "Lover's Game," in March, which was met with praise from critics.

The War and Treaty was nominated for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page."

You can catch the Michigan natives performing the national anthem at the Lions game at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.

Here's who they are nominated within both categories:

2024 Grammy nominations for Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

2024 Grammy nominations for Best American Roots Song

Blank Page

Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty)



Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War And Treaty) California Sober

Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson)

Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson) Cast Iron Skillet

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit) Dear Insecurity

Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile)

Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile) The Returner

Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

For more on this year's Grammy nominations, visit here.