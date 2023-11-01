Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade nominated for best in US

(CBS DETROIT) - The Thanksgiving Day parade in Detroit is once again nominated as one of the best holiday parades in the country.

The America's Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner White, is nominated for this title after being included by USA Today in its 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The parade was nominated for the same award last year in 2022 and was named the best holiday parade in the United States. It also was named the best in 2018 and 2019.

"We are honored to have been named the best in the country in 2022, and excited that USA TODAY nominated America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White as one of the best holiday parades in the country," said Tony Michaels, President & CEO of The Parade Company. "This near-century tradition in Detroit is full of heart and brings us together in a very special way -- from families gathering on Woodward Avenue Thanksgiving morning to the millions of people watching around the country."

The public can vote for their favorite parade daily here. The voting period started today, Wednesday, Nov. 1, and goes through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The theme of this year's parade, which will happen on Thursday, Nov. 23, is "A Heart of History," which is The Parade Company's new campaign to bring life to the Brodhead Armory, its new headquarters.

Here are the other parades that were nominated:

Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade (Calistoga, California)

Christmas Ship Parade of Boats (Seattle, Washington)

Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade (Annapolis, Maryland)

Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade (Gatlinburg, Tennessee)

Ford Holiday River Parade (San Antonio, Texas)

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade (Tampa, Florida)

Hollywood Christmas Parade (Los Angeles, California)

Leesburg Christmas Parade (Leesburg, Florida)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (New York City, New York)

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival (Chicago, Illinois)

Mummers Parade (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Newport Beach Christmas Parade (Newport Beach, California)

Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights (Oceanside, California)

Reston Holiday Parade (Reston, Virginia)

Rose Parade (Pasadena, California)

Sand Diego Bay Parade of Lights (San Diego, California)

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Sparks Hometowne Christmas Parade (Sparks, Nevada)

St. Augustine Christmas Parade (St. Augustine, Florida)

A panel of experts nominated 20 holiday parades, and readers will vote to determine the 10 best parades, according to USAToday.

For more information, visit here.