Tesla to open testing facility and service center in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - Tesla is opening a new testing facility and service center in Southfield geared toward electric vehicle research, testing, repairs, and maintenance, Automotive News reported.

Work is already underway for the facility, but city officials still need to approve a change to zoning plans that allow electric vehicles to be used in the building, as previous city codes don't allow it.

Tesla plans to add 7,000-square-feet to an existing 34,000-square-feet property. Southfield city officials say the building is expected to handle 60 to 80 customers a week.

Tesla has facilities in Clarkston and Grand Rapids.