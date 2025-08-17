Terence Stamp, star in "Superman" films, dies at 87

British actor Terence Stamp, who famously played arch-villain General Zod in "Superman" and "Superman II," has died at the age of 87, his family said.

The Oscar-nominated actor died on Sunday morning, his family told Reuters in a statement. His death was also disclosed in a death notice published online. The cause was not immediately known.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," the statement to Reuters said. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

Terence Stamp attends a screening at a film festival in London on March 23, 2019. Tim Francis / Getty Images

Stamp was born in London's East End in 1938 to Ethel Esther and Thomas Stamp, a tugboat stoker. After enduring the bombing of London during World War II, Stamp left school to work in advertising before winning a scholarship for drama school, Reuters reported.

"I couldn't tell anyone I wanted to be an actor because it was out of the question. I would have been laughed at," he said, according to Reuters.

Stamp started his film career with 1962's seafaring "Billy Budd," for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

During his six-decade acclaimed career, Stamp starred in films including Pier Paolo Pasolini's "Theorem," "A Season in Hell," and "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," in which he played a transgender woman.

"From wearing the high heels, my spine was completely out of alignment, and it took me about six months to get my spine re-orchestrated," he told CBS News in 1999 about the downsides of the 1994 film.

Stamp was also widely praised for his lead in director Steven Soderbergh's 1999 crime drama "The Limey."

Stamp's most high-profile role was likely as General Zod, the megalomaniacal leader of the Kryptonians, in 1978's "Superman" and its 1980 sequel "Superman II." He returned to the Superman world when he played Jor-El in the TV series "Smallville."

He went on to appear in a string of other films, including "Valkyrie" opposite Tom Cruise, "The Adjustment Bureau" with Matt Damon, "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace," and movies directed by Tim Burton.

His final performance was in 2021's "Last Night in Soho."

In addition to his acting career, Stamp was an accomplished writer and author.

