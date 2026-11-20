The Michigan Department of Transportation temporarily closed a public carpool lot in St. Clair County to address unsanitary conditions, including chickens living among illegally parked camper vehicles.

The Kimball Carpool Lot along Gratiot Road at Range Road, near Marysville, was closed on Thursday and will remain closed indefinitely for cleanup, MDOT said. This parking lot is east of Interstate 94 and the St. Clair County International Airport.

The Michigan Department of Transportation spent $3,000 in summer 2026 to clean up conditions like these at the Kimball Carpool Lot near I-94 in St. Clair County. Michigan Department of Transportation

MDOT launched its Carpool Parking Lot Program in 1974 with 11 designated sites for rural carpoolers to meet up and park, separate from travel rest areas. The high cost of gas during the 1973 oil embargo led to the creation of a state employees' carpool program, according to a state report published in 1978. In the meantime, highway workers across the state noticed a spike in cars parked illegally along state highways.

Use of the carpool parking lots quickly exceeded expectations, according to MDOT records.

There are now 243 MDOT-owned or partnered carpool lots, with an additional 21 areas at select Meijer stores in Michigan, providing nearly 9,000 parking spaces for commuters. About 3,900 vehicles park in these lots every day, the agency said.

MDOT's Carpool Parking Lot Program is free, but the spaces are intended for participants in commuter carpools and vanpools. Squatting, loitering, camping, recreational vehicles or commercial trucks are not allowed on those sites. Parking is not allowed for more than 72 hours at a time, and rules are under consideration to limit parking to 48 hours.

"These lots are not campgrounds, truck stops or rest areas," MDOT said.

Specific to the Kimball Carpool Lot, MDOT said it spent about $3,000 to clean up the site ahead of lighting installation in August. That's when officials dealt with scattered debris and trash, including a tent that was set up in the grassy area. State workers also found chickens living among recreational vehicles that were parked on the property.

Michigan Department of Transportation workers found chickens living amid illegally parked campers at the Kimball Carpool Lot near Marysville. Michigan Department of Transportation

While this fall's cleanup costs are yet to be determined, MDOT said similar site cleanups have cost nearly $10,000 each.

Since 2024, MDOT said it has spent more than $400,000 to clean up sites that the agency owns, "with the costs increasing each fiscal year." The unsanitary conditions addressed across the state include human and animal waste, drug paraphernalia and illegal dumping.

In some cases, MDOT has permanently closed carpool parking sites that were repeatedly abused.