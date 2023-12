CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 17-year-old murder suspect from Michigan was arrested after two years on the run, the South Fulton Police Department said.

The suspect was arrested in Georgia, police said.

No other details have been released at this time.