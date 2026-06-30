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Teenager hit by gunfire, Detroit police say might have been drive-by incident

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A 16-year-old was injured due to gunfire amid an incident on Monday that Detroit police say is believed to be a drive-by shooting. 

Police said they got a report about 10:15 p.m. of a shooting in the 3700 block of 16th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male had been struck by gunfire. 

The teen was taken by EMS to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the Detroit Police 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

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