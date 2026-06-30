Teenager hit by gunfire, Detroit police say might have been drive-by incident

A 16-year-old was injured due to gunfire amid an incident on Monday that Detroit police say is believed to be a drive-by shooting.

Police said they got a report about 10:15 p.m. of a shooting in the 3700 block of 16th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male had been struck by gunfire.

The teen was taken by EMS to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the Detroit Police 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.