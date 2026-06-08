14-year-old boy shot in chest during Detroit teen takeover testifies in court

A Detroit teenager charged in connection with a shooting involving a 14-year-old boy was back in court on Monday for a preliminary exam.

Ramon Smith, 17, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.

Shown is the defendant 17-year-old, Ramon Smith. CBS Detroit

Smith, who will be tried as an adult, is accused of shooting 14-year-old Tabaun Clark in the chest during a teen takeover in Detroit on May 17 near Farmer Street.

On Monday, Clark testified in court.

"How many shots did you hear?" an attorney asked Clark.

"Two before I felt something," Clark said.

"Where did you feel something?"

"In my chest."

Surveillance video of the shooting shown in court. CBS Detroit

Officials allege Smith got into a fight with a group, took out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking Clark, who was in the crowd, before running off.

"Were you bleeding?" an attorney asked Clark.

"Yes," Clark replied.

"Did you realize you had been shot?"

"Yes," Clark said.

"What was going through your mind at that point?" the attorney asked.

"Try to keep breathin(g)," said Clark.

Detective Serena DeJonge with the Detroit Police Department also took the stand, reading written responses from the defendant once in custody, who describes what he says played out the night of the shooting.

According to DeJonge, the defendant said "a gun fell, so I grabbed it and put it in my book bag." After the fight, DeJonge said the defendant claimed that as he was walking away, the group followed him. DeJonge said the defendant reported seeing "one of them reaching," and he pulled his gun out of his bag and fired shots at the group.

14-year-old, Tabaun Clark, testifies in court on Monday, June 8. CBS Detroit

Evidence revealed in court alleges the defendant fired six shots instead of three.

Judge Patricia Jefferson said there's enough probable cause to go to trial. The case is now bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court.

Smith is due back in court on June 15. He remains at the juvenile detention facility.