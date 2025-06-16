Teen boy injured by bombings in Gaza receives prosthetic leg through Metro Detroit nonprofit

Teen injured by bombings in Gaza comes to Michigan, receives new prosthetic leg

Teen injured by bombings in Gaza comes to Michigan, receives new prosthetic leg

Two months ago, four kids injured by bombs in Gaza arrived in Metro Detroit to get medical care, including prosthetic limbs, thanks to a nonprofit organization, Heal Palestine.

One of those children is Mohammad Eid. He's like any other 14-year-old who doesn't like getting up early in the morning and loves to eat.

"He's feisty, he's fun, he's bubbly. He's exactly what you'd expect from a teenager," said Abdullah Mrech, his physical therapist.

"He will throw a fit sometimes, but he's very sweet. He will come back and apologize," said his host mom, Wisal Samaha.

It's been a long journey to get here. From surviving the bombing that killed both his parents and a sibling to his arrival in Detroit after a 10-hour flight from Paris.

He was fitted for his new prosthetic leg and was walking with it for the first time. MaxPro Rehabilitation and other medical professionals work together to provide the necessary care for the children affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza for free.

"He was dreaming for that day," Samaha said.

Walking on the treadmill or climbing up steps is still exhausting at this stage, but the goal is to get back to his favorite sports.

"There was one day where I had him kick a ball so he could practice something that was fun for him. He was smiling the whole time. He really loved it," Mrech said.

When he returns home in a few weeks, it will be hard on Smaha, but they will always be in each other's lives.

"He calls me 'Mama' sometimes, and I love that," Samaha said. "I told him, 'I'm coming to your wedding. You're not marrying without me.'"

Mohammad says he's grateful for this opportunity, and he has a message to America.

"All the kids in Gaza, they're normal kids. They want to play and live, have a future like any other kids in the world," he said, translated by Samaha.