4 kids injured by bombings in Gaza receiving medical care in Metro Detroit

Four Palestinian children from Gaza arrived at Detroit Metro Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The kids are here to get medical care, including new prosthetic limbs.

A massive crowd of people eagerly waited in front of the international flight terminal exit for their arrival. Among the welcome party was Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

"This is the welcoming nature of our community, and we welcome all, and we're so thrilled and excited to be welcomed at home these heroes today," Hammoud said.

All this is possible thanks to the nonprofit organization Heal Palestine.

"We find children who need surgical services that we can provide through community hospitals across the country," Dr. Zeena Salman, cofounder of Heal Palestine, said, "as well as communities that will host and care for these kids and their families in a healing and loving way."

After a long wait, the children finally make their way through the sliding glass doors.

The first one out — the only girl among the group — 11-year-old Lana.

The youngest, 7-year-old Saher, smiled shyly at the crowd, and 14-year-old Mohammad, an orphan who lost both parents, bravely waved.

"They have been through so much. They have seen more than we'll ever be able to even comprehend. The bombings, the loss of their own limbs," Dr. Salman said.

Twelve-year-old Waheed, who lost the lower half of an arm, a leg and an eye, was last of the four off the plane.

"He doesn't know anything about America except that he's going to get a new leg," Dr. Salman said.

Through a translator, he said he's happy to be here.

"He wants to walk again like before. He wants to be able to play soccer with his friends like he used to," Dr. Salman said.

His mother was overwhelmed by the reception.

"She's full of hope because she wants the people here to help her son walk again," Dr. Salman said.