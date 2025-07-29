15-year-old girl dies after struck by vehicle while riding electric bicycle in Port Huron, police say

Flooding in Metro Detroit; second death in gas station shooting; other top stories

Flooding in Metro Detroit; second death in gas station shooting; other top stories

Flooding in Metro Detroit; second death in gas station shooting; other top stories

A 15-year-old was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Monday night while riding an electric bicycle in Port Huron, Michigan.

According to the Port Huron Police Department, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Electric Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that the teen was traveling in the wrong direction when she was hit by the vehicle. The teen was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the young girl's family, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss," said Chief Brian Kerrigan in a news release. "This is a devastating incident for everyone involved."

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Huron police at 810-984-8415 or the department's major crimes unit at 810-984-5383.