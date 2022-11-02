Teen critically injured in hit-and-run, Detroit police seeking information

(CBS DETROIT) - A teen is critically injured after a hit-and-run in Detroit early Tuesday morning.

Detroit Police Department said the incident happened at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Joy Road near Stahelin Avenue. An unknown suspect driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows allegedly hit the 17-year-old boy from behind while he was traveling eastbound on his skateboard.

Police said the suspect did not stop and continued driving.

The teen was transported by medics to a local hospital where as of Wednesday, police said he remains in critical condition.

Project Green Light video clips of the suspect vehicle have been released.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the video or has information on the crime to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.