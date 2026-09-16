Teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of man in Roseville

A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old man in Roseville is facing a second-degree murder charge.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the teen was arraigned on Tuesday and was denied bond. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center pending his next court hearing.

Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 15, 2025, the teen shot Walter Bryant as he sat in a car on Lawn Street near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road. The teen left the scene and was arrested a month later, on Sept. 15.

"Age does not erase accountability. When juveniles are accused of committing serious violent crimes, they must face the consequences established by law for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The teen is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 23 and a preliminary exam on Sept. 30.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 17, 2026.