Roseville neighbors on edge after man shot to death in vehicle

Residents in Roseville, Michigan, are sharing concerns after they say a man was shot to death in his vehicle over the weekend near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road.

"My wife is scared to death. Somebody just got shot and killed in front of our house," a resident stated.

It was an uneasy feeling that hovers in the Roseville community on Monday as folks tell CBS News Detroit off-camera what went down in their typically quiet neighborhood over the weekend.

"We were sitting in the front room. Just heard one shot what we thought was a firecracker. Next thing you know, kids, and everybody is running around like crazy," said a resident.

The chaos unfolded on Lawn Street near Gratiot Avenue and Frazho Road. Neighbors say on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m., a man was allegedly murdered in his vehicle parked outside his home by gunfire.

"They shot him in the head. I feel sorry for his family," another resident said.

Residents who knew the alleged victim describe the man as kind and someone who kept to himself.

"Good friend of mine, always waves to me when he comes out in the driveway. Real nice person. Don't bother nobody," the resident said.

The alleged shooting is a shock to many in this area. Some neighbors are so concerned that they have packed up and plan to leave town.

"I've lived here over 50 years. Try to live a peaceful, quiet life. That's not peaceful and quiet. We're leaving. I'll sell this house. I'll be gone," a resident said.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Roseville Police Department and the city about this alleged shooting. We'll keep you updated when we learn more.