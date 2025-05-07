Student shot inside school bus at Redford Township's Thurston High School

A student was injured after being shot while inside a school bus on Wednesday in front of Thurston High School in Redford Township, Michigan.

According to the Redford Township Police Department, the shooting happened at about 2:45 p.m. Police say the student was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. A firearm was recovered.

Police did not release details on the suspect, but said an investigation is ongoing. They say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"The Redford Township Police Department reminds all gun owners to ensure that their weapons are securely locked up and inaccessible to those that should not handle them," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 313-387-2575.