Detroit-area teen charged in carjacking at Applebee's restaurant bound over to circuit court

A 15-year-old boy who is accused of carjacking a woman last month at an Applebee's in Roseville, Michigan, is heading to circuit court after waiving his preliminary examination, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The teen is charged with one count of carjacking, third-degree fleeing a police officer, two counts of malicious destruction of personal property, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, operating without a license and failure to stop after a collision.

The teen appeared for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 10 and waived his right to a preliminary examination. He will be arraigned on Jan. 5, 2026.

He remains in at the Macomb County Juvenile Center under a $250,000 cash/surety bond. If he posts bond, he is ordered to wear a GPS tether, be restricted to his mother's house and have no contact with the victim, witnesses or Applebee's.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 24, 2025, the teen forcibly took a woman's 2016 Jeep Patriot in the restaurant's parking lot. The teen took off in the vehicle and crashed it on Gratiot Avenue.

"The allegations and charges in this matter are serious. Carjacking is a violent offense that carries life-altering consequences for victims and offenders alike," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement. "To the young people of Macomb County, understand that the choices you make today will determine the path available to you tomorrow. We want every youth in this community to succeed, but that starts with stepping away from dangerous decisions before they lead to irreversible outcomes."